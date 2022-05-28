Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Increases By 212.5%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE FT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.79. 35,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 264,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 34,256 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 121,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.