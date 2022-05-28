Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Increases By 212.5%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE FT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.79. 35,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $8.79.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
