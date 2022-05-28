Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Grows By 156.9%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 156.9% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 35,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,973. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.