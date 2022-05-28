Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Drops By 77.1%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EFL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,579. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 272,827 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 212.9% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 62,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.