Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Drops By 77.1%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EFL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,579. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.