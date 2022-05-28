Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Rises By 216.7%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE EIC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 23,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,122. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

