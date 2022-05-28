Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Declines By 53.0%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the April 30th total of 38,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRMA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. Dermata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Dermata Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.