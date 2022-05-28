Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Drops By 50.0%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRDW opened at $0.44 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.40.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.1% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 946,015 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.