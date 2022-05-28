Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Decreases By 47.8%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cuentas by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the first quarter worth $65,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUEN stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Cuentas has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

