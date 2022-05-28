Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Decreases By 56.6%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BTVCY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $21.40. 10,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. Britvic has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $29.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

BTVCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.58) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

