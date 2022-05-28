Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Expands By 209.1%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BKHYY stock remained flat at $$46.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 998. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKHYY shares. Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.