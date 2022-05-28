Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Increases By 157.1%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the April 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. 175,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

