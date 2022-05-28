Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 356 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$431.22, for a total transaction of C$153,514.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at C$1,421,298.48.
Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Harley Michael Finkelstein acquired 2,959 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$439.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,299,636.06.
SHOP opened at C$469.32 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of C$402.00 and a twelve month high of C$2,228.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$650.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.41.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
