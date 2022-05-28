Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 356 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$431.22, for a total transaction of C$153,514.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at C$1,421,298.48.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Harley Michael Finkelstein acquired 2,959 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$439.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,299,636.06.

SHOP opened at C$469.32 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of C$402.00 and a twelve month high of C$2,228.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$650.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,068.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

