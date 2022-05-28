Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $821.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.39. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.