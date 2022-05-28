Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 53.3% in May

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the April 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Shiseido stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 39,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.30. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

