Shield Protocol Market Cap Reaches $102,107.60 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001440 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $102,107.60 and $1,326.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.83 or 0.04701603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00508574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00033186 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.