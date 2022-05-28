Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.41. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.86 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 99.82% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,129,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,810,000 after purchasing an additional 548,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,893,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 102.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,119,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,480 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

