Shard (SHARD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,084.00

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Shard has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $2,084.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

