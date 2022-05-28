ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $570.00 at UBS Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group to $570.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $638.59.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $476.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,436,928. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

