ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.59.

NYSE:NOW opened at $476.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.36. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $8,436,928 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

