ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is NWK Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 4.0% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $21.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,996. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.99, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $495.54 and its 200 day moving average is $560.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $8,436,928. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.59.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

