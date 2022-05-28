Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives $37.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

SEM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.70. 500,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 34.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 40,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth $597,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 73,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Select Medical by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 195,061 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

