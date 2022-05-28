Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $984.40 million, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 2.35. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

