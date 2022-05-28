SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

SEGXF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.25) to GBX 1,585 ($19.94) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cheuvreux cut shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.60) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,560 ($19.63) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,003.45.

SEGRO stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

