Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on June 15th

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Secured Income Fund stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.49. Secured Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.50 ($0.67). The company has a market cap of £8.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.

About Secured Income Fund (Get Rating)

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

