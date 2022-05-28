Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on June 15th

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Secured Income Fund stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.49. Secured Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.50 ($0.67). The company has a market cap of £8.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.
