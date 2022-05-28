Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Up 189.5% in May

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Secom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMLY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 36,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,869. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.22. Secom has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $20.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.80.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

