Sean Allan Tetzlaff Acquires 40,000 Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,610.

Shares of TSE:LGD opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$186.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.68. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$1.82.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGD shares. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 target price on Liberty Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

