Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $11,149,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $141.39 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.18.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

