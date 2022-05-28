Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

SCHN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.