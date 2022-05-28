SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. Sells 100,351 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,351 shares during the period. Guardant Health comprises approximately 0.1% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $50,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. 1,372,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.70. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

