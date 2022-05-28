SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 699,175,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,119,000. Grab comprises about 14.5% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned 18.69% of Grab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,151,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Grab stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 55,179,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,803,373. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Grab Profile (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.