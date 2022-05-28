Savaria Co. (SIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.73 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$920.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.28.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

