Savaria Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Savaria stock opened at C$14.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$920.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.73 and a 1 year high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.28.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

