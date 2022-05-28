Savaria Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.
Savaria stock opened at C$14.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$920.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.73 and a 1 year high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.
About Savaria (Get Rating)
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.
Read More
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.