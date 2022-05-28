Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) & Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Financial Review

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and Konica Minolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandvik AB (publ) $11.56 billion 2.23 $1.69 billion $1.40 14.71 Konica Minolta $8.12 billion 0.21 -$232.70 million N/A N/A

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Konica Minolta.

Volatility and Risk

Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konica Minolta has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sandvik AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Sandvik AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and Konica Minolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandvik AB (publ) 15.11% 19.12% 9.97% Konica Minolta -2.82% -4.81% -2.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sandvik AB (publ) and Konica Minolta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandvik AB (publ) 1 2 6 0 2.56 Konica Minolta 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats Konica Minolta on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandvik AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling. It also provides manufacturing solutions, comprising traditional metal cutting under the Sandvik Coromant, Walter, Wolfram, Seco, and Dormer Pramet brands; and manufactures tools and tooling systems for advanced metal cutting. In addition, the company develops and manufactures advanced stainless steels, powder-based alloys, and special alloys. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, mining, general engineering, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Konica Minolta (Get Rating)

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services. It also provides healthcare systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems, as well as digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic diagnostic and drug discovery support services. In addition, the company offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging-IoT and visual solutions. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

