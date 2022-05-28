SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives $65.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. DA Davidson lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -75.20 and a beta of 1.55.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

