Safe Haven Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $214,125.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.