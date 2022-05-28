RS Group (LON:RS1) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,420 ($17.87) price target on the stock.

RS1 opened at GBX 932.50 ($11.73) on Tuesday. RS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 862.50 ($10.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,060 ($13.34).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

In other RS Group news, insider Alex Baldock purchased 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.57) per share, for a total transaction of £18,807.60 ($23,666.29).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

