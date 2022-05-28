RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,544,000 after acquiring an additional 66,383 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

ZS stock traded up $17.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,762,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,404. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.18.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

