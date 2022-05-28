RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.37. 885,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,977,107. The stock has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

