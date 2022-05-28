Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a growth of 214.0% from the April 30th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMT. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 126.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth about $111,000. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

NYSE RMT traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 95,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust (Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.