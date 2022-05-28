Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 525 ($6.61) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.83) to GBX 731 ($9.20) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.56) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 620.29 ($7.81).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 407.60 ($5.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 702 ($8.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £994.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 407.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 466.89.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($62,846.11).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

