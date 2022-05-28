Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$145.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.05.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,636,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,099,000 after buying an additional 427,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

