Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,340 ($16.86) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.02) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,600.17.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.