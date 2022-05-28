Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ross Stores has declined in the past three months, courtesy of the dismal performance in first-quarter fiscal 2022. The company’s top and bottom line declined year over year and missed estimates in the fiscal first quarter. Results were mainly impacted by the tough year-over-year comparisons, owing to last year’s government stimulus and pent-up consumer demand due to the easing of COVID-led restrictions. The inflationary pressures on consumers resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war also weighed on performance. Higher freight and wage-related pressures continued to hurt margins and the bottom line. Given the fiscal first-quarter performance and the uncertain macro-environment, Ross Stores provided a conservative view for the rest of fiscal 2022. However, Ross Stores expects returning to normal store opening targets in fiscal 2022.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $99.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

