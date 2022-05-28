Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Roots from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

RROTF stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Roots has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

