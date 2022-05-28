Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$78.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCI.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$65.63. 1,122,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.93. The company has a market cap of C$33.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.89. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$56.00 and a 12 month high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.