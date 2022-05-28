Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Receives $286.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Rogers by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROG traded up $3.25 on Monday, hitting $265.35. The stock had a trading volume of 104,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.47. Rogers has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.38.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

