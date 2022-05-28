Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Realty Income by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on O. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NYSE:O opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

