Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,519,000 after buying an additional 240,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,895,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,393,000 after purchasing an additional 432,568 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $71.24 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

