Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,248 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 316,501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,410,000 after buying an additional 95,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $273.73 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.14 and its 200-day moving average is $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.10.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

