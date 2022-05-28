Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 134,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,366,000.

FTCS opened at $74.60 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

