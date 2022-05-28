Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.73 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $62,426,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $30,146,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

NYSE:VFC opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

